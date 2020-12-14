Nova Scotia reports 8 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday

Nova Scotia reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Four of the new cases are in the central health zone. Two are close contacts of a previously reported case, one is related to travel and another is under investigation.

Two cases are in the eastern zone. Both are related to previously reported cases.

There are two cases in the western health zone, both related to travel.

Ten people are in hospital with the virus, including six in intensive care.

According to a news release, there continues to be limited community spread in the central zone. The eastern, northern and western health zones continue to be monitored for signs of community spread.

The province now has 140 active cases.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 5,041 COVID-19 tests on Saturday.

In the release, Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said he was pleased to see new cases in the single digits as a result of everyone's hard work.

"The way out of this third wave is to get vaccinated with both doses but also to get tested regularly," Strang said.

Case at Bedford school

The province is reporting a case of COVID-19 connected to Rocky Lake Junior High in Bedford.

According to a news release, the school will be closed until Wednesday to allow cleaning and contact tracing. The school will inform families about at-home learning.

The release said everyone who is a close contact will be notified, tested and required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Public Health is recommending that all other students and staff at the school who are not identified as close contacts get tested. They are not required to self-isolate pending their test results.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported seven new cases Sunday for 97 active cases. It reported its 45th COVID-19 death on Saturday.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported six new cases on Saturday for 40 active cases. No one was in hospital with the virus.

P.E.I. has not reported a new case since June 3 and has four active cases.

