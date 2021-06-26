Nova Scotia reports 11 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

Nova Scotia reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, all in the central health zone.

Ten of the new cases are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is related to travel.

According to a news release, the close contacts are within a group of linked families and do not represent wide community spread.

The release said the National Microbiology Lab has confirmed two delta variant cases and one gamma variant case in previously reported cases.

Two people are in hospital with COVID-19.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 4,021 on Friday.

There are now 62 active cases in the province.

Noting that the province was seeing more variant cases, Premier Iain Rankin urged Nova Scotians to continue to get tested.

"Early detection of COVID-19 will help to limit further spread of the virus," he said in the release. "If you are out this weekend, drop by one of the rapid pop-up testing sites and get a COVID-19 test."

Vaccinations drive continues

Nova Scotia continues its vaccination drive and it is expected to accelerate with the arrival of 250,000 doses of Moderna vaccine in the next few weeks.

As of June 24, 847,830 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 147,001 second doses.

Mobile testing unit

Public health's mobile unit is available for drop-in testing for all ages in the north end of Halifax over the weekend.

The unit will be at Halifax North Memorial Library at 2285 Gottingen Street on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. AT.

Gargle testing is available for children and youth.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported one new case Saturday. It has 33 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Friday. It has seven active cases.

P.E.I. has reported no new cases since June 3. There are no active cases.

