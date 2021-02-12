N.S. reports no new COVID-19 cases Friday

Nova Scotia is reporting no new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The province now has nine active cases. One person is in hospital in the ICU.

There were 1,999 tests conducted on Thursday, and 1,006 tests administered between Feb. 5 and 11 at pop-up rapid testing sites in Amherst, Cole Harbour, Halifax and Tantallon.

Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, and Premier Stephen McNeil will deliver the latest updates on COVID-19 this afternoon at 1 p.m.

As of Feb. 11, 22,343 doses of vaccines have been administered, with 7,498 Nova Scotians receiving their second dose.

On Thursday, the province's health authority reported a new potential exposure notice and corrected an earlier one. The new exposure was at the Sobeys at 210 Wyse Rd. in Dartmouth on Feb. 1 from 4-8 p.m. Anyone exposed then could get symptoms up to Feb. 15.

Public Health also said it had given the wrong date when it asked people to get retested over a Halifax exposure location. The correct exposure date for HomeSense Bayers Lake at 9 Washmill Ct., is Jan. 23 between 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Anyone who was in the store then should self-isolate and book a COVID-19 test on the self-assessment website or by contacting 811, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported two new cases Thursday and one death. There are now 161 known active cases in the province. Six people are in hospital, two in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 100 new COVID-19 cases Thursday as the province confronts a spiralling outbreak in the St. John's area.

P.E.I. has two active cases.

