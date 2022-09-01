COVID-19 booster appointments open for kids aged 5 to 11 in N.S.

Bookings are now open for COVID-19 booster vaccines for children aged five to 11 in Nova Scotia.

Appointments will begin Tuesday, Sept. 6, the provincial government said Thursday in a news release.

It's recommended that most children wait 168 days between their second vaccine dose and their first booster.

Likewise, children who've had COVID-19 should also wait 168 days from the time of their infection before receiving their booster.

In both cases, children who are moderately to several immunocompromised may be eligible to receive their booster after a shorter period of 120 days since the last dose of their three-dose vaccine series.

Vaccine appointments can be booked online or by calling 1-833-797-7772. Vaccine scheduling by phone is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

Five Nova Scotians died from COVID-19 the week of Aug. 23 to 29, the province's updated COVID-19 dashboard showed Thursday.

There was an average of 187 daily COVID-19 cases confirmed by PCR tests during that time, a decrease from 194 the previous week. Eight deaths were reported last week.

