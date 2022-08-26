Children 5 -11 in N.S. can get COVID booster shots early September

The province announced that children between the ages of 5 to eleven could get their first COVID-19 booster starting the week of Sept. 6.

The Pfizer pediatric vaccine is the only vaccine available as a booster for children in that age group. Appointments will be available closer to the date. They can be booked online .

Starting Sept. 19, an additional COVID dose will be available for people over 12, regardless of the number of boosters they've already had. The province says the decisions were based on recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization/

Last month, the province opened primary two-dose bookings for children between six months and five years old. Children in that age group can receive a Moderna vaccine.

"We know that immunity from previous COVID-19 infection decreases over time, so even if you have already had COVID-19, it remains important to continue to get any vaccine dose available to you," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's Chief Medical Officer of Health in a press release.

"The combined protection from up-to-date vaccinations and COVID-19 infection can provide stronger immunity than from infection or vaccination alone."

In Nova Scotia, it is recommended that people wait 168 days following a COVID infection before they receive their next COVID shot. The recommended interval between COVID vaccines after the initial first doses is also 168 days.

Moderately to severely immunocompromised people are eligible for a shorter interval of 120 days before their next vaccine. It is also recommended that they wait 120 days after a COVID infection before receiving their next dose.

