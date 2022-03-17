Strang confident Nova Scotians will continue to do 'those things that have kept us safe'

Starting Monday, Nova Scotians will no longer be bound by restrictions put in place as long as two years ago to try to protect them from catching and transmitting COVID-19.

Despite the province's decision to lift restrictions in the midst of the pandemic, Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, says he is convinced the "vast majority of Nova Scotians" will continue to do "those things that have kept us safe for the last two years."

Just because measures are being lifted and people aren't legally constrained "doesn't mean the pandemic is over, doesn't mean that people should not still continue to do all those things," Strang said in an interview Thursday.

"We're still strongly recommending that people get vaccinated, stay home if you're sick — strong recommendation that people continue to wear masks in indoor places, in workplaces and public places.

"Just because we aren't saying you have to do it doesn't mean that people should stop doing it."

Still 'a lot of virus around'

Strang has placed his trust in Nova Scotians who have, by and large, followed his advice and respected the restrictions.

"A big part of our success is that the vast majority of the public have understood for the past two years what they need to do ... and I have full trust that the vast majority of Nova Scotians are still going to understand that."

He said there is still "a lot of virus around," but he is confident in the decision to lift restrictions now based on the number of Nova Scotians who have a "high level of immunity" from the virus.

"We're able to do this and do it safely because we have a very high level of protection because of the high levels of vaccine coverage and the protection people have from recent infections," he said.

Students returning from March break

Public school students, many who remain unvaccinated, return to classes from March break on Monday.

Last year there was a two-week extension to the break to allow a cooling-off period for any infections. Students return to classes this time without the need to wear masks in class.

That change doesn't concern Strang. He said that despite the "rhetoric and concern" surrounding the spread of the virus in schools, they "have not been a major source of transmission."

He's still "strongly recommending that people continue to mask Monday and beyond, even in schools."

Strang encouraged businesses, if possible, to set aside special hours for people more vulnerable to the virus and he encouraged transit users to be particularly vigilant.

"It's not difficult to wear a mask [on] a bus, so let's do that for the next few weeks ahead as a way of [showing] respect and showing that we care about those sitting beside us on the bus."

There has been a sharp increase in the number of infections in some European countries that have lifted restrictions. There is a concern over a new variant in China.

Strang said while it is difficult to make direct comparisons to other locations, he is ready to recommend a return to restrictions if he believes they are necessary.

