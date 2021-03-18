Nova Scotia reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 3 new active cases

Nova Scotia reported a 66th COVID-19 death on Thursday, the first for the province since last August.

The woman who died was over the age of 80 and was in the central health zone.

"On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I extend my condolences to the family and loved ones of this individual," Premier Iain Rankin said in a news release.

"It's important that we continue to do everything we can to continue to slow the spread of the virus in our province."

There are three new cases of the virus in Nova Scotia, all in the central zone.

Two of the cases are close contacts of people who have already tested positive.

The third person contracted the virus while travelling outside of Atlantic Canada. That person is self-isolating.

One person in hospital

There are 17 known active cases of the virus in Nova Scotia. One person is in hospital related to the virus.

The labs at Nova Scotia Health have completed 2,900 tests on Wednesday.

So far, 55,176 does of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, of that 18,983 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Here is what is happening around the Atlantic provinces:

New Brunswick reported one new case on Wednesday for a total of 42 known active cases. One person is in hospital related to COVID-19.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported zero new cases on Wednesday. The province has 36 known active cases. Two people are in hospital related to COVID-19.

P.E.I. reported zero new cases on Wednesday and has four active cases.

