COVID-19 vaccines to be made available in Nova Scotia pharmacies

Nova Scotia is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination program with prototype clinics in pharmacies, and opening vaccine eligibility to more health-care workers, including dentists and pharmacists.

The province announced the changes Tuesday in a news release.

"We are taking a measured and steady approach to getting vaccines into the arms of Nova Scotians as quickly as possible," Premier Iain Rankin said in the release.

The first pharmacy-based clinics will open this month in four locations:

Halifax Regional Municipality and Shelburne, opening March 9.

Port Hawkesbury, opening March 16.

Springhill, opening March 23.

Access to vaccination in pharmacies will be by invitation only.

The pharmacy program is expected to expand in April.

Vaccine eligibility expands

The province also announced plans to vaccinate more health-care workers.

Anyone who works in a hospital and has patient contact as well as community health-care providers who provide direct patient care will soon receive an invitation to book an appointment.

Workers who fall into that category include:

Doctors, nurses and continuing care assistants who work in community practice or provide care in the home.

Dentists, dental assistants and dental hygienists.

Pharmacists, pharmacy assistants and pharmacy technicians.

Health-care workers in the new category will be further divided by age, in keeping with the province's overall age-based strategy for vaccine rollout. Health-care workers who are 60 and older will be first to receive invitations for vaccination, working back in five-year age increments.

