Nova Scotia opens COVID-19 vaccine bookings to ages 12 and up

Nova Scotia has opened COVID-19 vaccine bookings to those who are 12 and older.

The online booking system quietly opened appointments to the new age group on Thursday morning, though an official announcement was not immediately made. Appointments may also be booked by calling 1-833-797-7772.

More appointments will be made available as vaccine supply is confirmed.

Before the change, only those 20 and older were eligible to book an appointment.

The province has gradually been opening vaccine eligibility to descending age groups. With Thursday's expansion in eligibility, the vaccine rollout for first doses will not likely expand again for quite some time.

No vaccines have yet been approved in Canada for kids under 12, though several trials are underway to test the safety and effectiveness for younger kids.

As of Tuesday, 48.2 per cent of Nova Scotia's population had received at least one dose of vaccine.

