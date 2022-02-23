Dr. Strang, Premier Houston to provide COVID-19 update today

Nova Scotia Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang and Premier Tim Houston will provide a COVID-19 update this afternoon.

The live stream will be available here at 3 p.m. AT.

The province reported three deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths during the Omicron wave to 79. As of Tuesday, there were 53 people in designated hospital units, including 12 people in intensive care.

According to Nova Scotia Health, 362 employees are off work as of Tuesday because they've either tested positive for COVID-19, are awaiting results of a test, or they've been exposed to someone in their household who has tested positive. The breakdown of those absences are as follows: Western zone: 72 Central zone: 135 Northern zone: 69 Eastern zone: 86

Only about 7.9 per cent of Nova Scotians remain unvaccinated.

Unvaccinated Nova Scotians are about 5½ times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than someone with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. That is based on average hospitalizations since the province started releasing daily hospitalization numbers by vaccine status on Jan. 4.

Unvaccinated people are about 4½ times as likely to die of COVID-19 during the Omicron wave than someone who had received a booster dose, based on numbers provided by the province and last updated on Feb. 17.

