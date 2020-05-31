No new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.

This marks the second day no new cases have been identified since the virus arrived in March. The province has reported only one new case in its past three daily updates.

There are 15 known active cases remaining in Nova Scotia.

Northwood long-term care home in Halifax has 14 active cases, 10 among residents and four among staff.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 map for Sunday, May 31 (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 578 tests on Saturday.

So far, 1,056 people have tested positive for the virus with 981 listed as recovered.

Sixty people have died from the virus, 53 at Northwood.

There have also been 41,944 negative test results.

Seven people are in hospital, including two in intensive care.

Updated symptoms list

The list of COVID-19 symptoms recently expanded. People with one or more of the following updated list of symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

