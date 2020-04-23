Nova Scotia identifies 1 new COVID-19 case

Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.

The QEII Health Science Centre's microbiology lab identified the single case out of 494 tests that were completed on Saturday. The case is located in the central region.

There are now 19 active cases in the province.

"It is still important to follow public health advice, practise good hygiene and limit large gatherings," Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, said in a press release sent out Sunday. "Doing all of these things will help ensure our case numbers continue to stay low."

The new case was identified in the central region. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

There have been 1,050 positive tests, 973 recoveries and 58 deaths in the province. Six people remain in hospital with three in intensive care.

Two licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors facilities have active cases of COVID-19, including the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax.

Northwood is reporting no new cases but 12 residents and four staff have ongoing cases of the virus. One other facility has one resident with an active case.

COVID-19 symptom list expands

The list of COVID-19 symptoms has once again expanded. People with one or more of the following updated list of symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

