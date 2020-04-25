Nova Scotia reports 3 new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths

Nova Scotia is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.

There are now 1,040 confirmed cases, 938 recoveries and 55 deaths.

The three cases, which were identified at the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab on Saturday, are all located in the central region. The lab completed 377 tests on Saturday.

"We continue to see lower case numbers and I want to thank all Nova Scotians for their efforts in flattening the curve," Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, said in a press release.

"We need to continue to follow public health advice and guidelines to keep the case numbers low and stop this virus."

The most recent provincial data indicates there are 47 known active cases of the virus in Nova Scotia.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 Map for Sunday, May 17. (Nova Scotia Government)

Eight people remain in hospital with four in intensive care.

So far, there have been 35,970 negative test results in the province.

Two licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors facilities in the province have active cases of COVID-19, including the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax.

On Sunday, Northwood reported one new case of COVID-19 among its residents.

Northwood has 24 residents and nine employees with active cases. The care home is still reporting 49 deaths at its Halifax campus.

One other facility has one resident with an active case.

Symptoms to look for

The list of symptoms being screened for COVID-19. They are:

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

Anyone with two or more of those symptoms should visit 811's website for a self-assessment questionnaire to determine if 811 should be called for further assessment.

