Premier, Strang to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, will hold a COVID-19 briefing today at 3 p.m. AT.

Nova Scotia is expected to move to Phase 5 of its reopening plan on Sept. 15, which would mean the removal of mask mandates and the easing of other public health restrictions.

Proceeding to that phase — the final phase — is contingent upon 75 per cent of Nova Scotians being double vaccinated. As of Tuesday, 71.6 per cent of the population has received two doses of the vaccine.

Nova Scotia's overall vaccination rate, as reflected on the official provincial COVID-19 dashboard, does not include 8,000 or so members of the Canadian Armed Forces stationed in Nova Scotia.

It takes about 10,000 people getting a second dose of vaccine to raise the proportion of fully vaccinated Nova Scotians by one percentage point.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Nova Scotia reported 29 new cases on Tuesday, a figure that includes all the cases recorded over the Labour Day long weekend.

New Brunswick reported one new death and 54 new cases on Tuesday — figures that tally all the new cases over the long weekend. Four people are in hospital with COVID-19, including three in the ICU. There are now 125 active cases.

reported two new cases Tuesday. The province has five active cases. Newfoundland and Labrador reported 5 new cases Tuesday. There are 35 active cases in the province.

