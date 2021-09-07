N.S. reports 29 new cases of COVID-19 over long weekend

Nova Scotia reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including those recorded over the Labour Day long weekend.

Seven of the new cases were recorded on Saturday, 11 on Sunday, seven on Monday and four on Tuesday.

Fifteen of the new cases are in the central zone, including nine that are related to travel, three that are close contacts of previously announced cases and three that are under investigation.

Six of the new cases are in the western zone, including four related to travel and two that are close contacts.

Six are in the northern zone and include two related to travel, three that are close contacts and one under investigation.

Two are in the eastern zone and both of those are related to travel.

The province now has 58 active cases. Two people are in hospital with COVID-19, and neither is in intensive care.

Labs in the province completed processing 2,327 tests on Monday, 2,511 on Sunday, 2,252 on Saturday and 3,523 on Friday

As of Tuesday, 78.2 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 71.6 per cent have also received a second dose.

A COVID-19 briefing with Premier Tim Houston and Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, will be held on Wednesday at 3 p.m. AT

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported one new death and 54 new cases on Tuesday — figures that tally all the new cases over the long weekend. Four people are in hospital with COVID-19, including three in the ICU. There are now 125 active cases.

reported one new death and 54 new cases on Tuesday — figures that tally all the new cases over the long weekend. Four people are in hospital with COVID-19, including three in the ICU. There are now 125 active cases. Prince Edward Island reported two new cases Tuesday. The province has five active cases.

reported two new cases Tuesday. The province has five active cases. Newfoundland and Labrador reported 5 new cases Tuesday. There are 35 active cases in the province.

MORE TOP STORIES