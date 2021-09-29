N.S. to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. as province reports 41 new cases

The province will hold a briefing today with an update on the COVID-19 vaccine program and plans to move to Phase 5 of the reopening plan, as Nova Scotia reported 41 new cases.

Premier Tim Houston, Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, and Health Minister Michelle Thompson will give a live-streamed update beginning at 3 p.m. AT.

The update will be live streamed on CBC Nova Scotia's website.

The province was originally scheduled to move to Phase 5 on Sept. 15, but that date was pushed to Oct. 4 because of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Phase 5 will see the removal of most COVID-19 public health restrictions, but Strang has said a mask mandate could remain after Oct. 4. Over the past several weeks, provinces that had previously lifted mask mandates have been reinstating them, including New Brunswick.

41 new cases

Nova Scotia reported 41 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total known active caseload to 224.

Thirty-two of the new cases are in the central zone, four are in the northern zone, three are in the eastern zone and two are in the western zone.

There are now 12 people in hospital with COVID-19, including two in intensive care.

As of Wednesday, 74.6 per cent of Nova Scotians have received two vaccinations.

Labs in the province completed processing 5,720 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday.

Three schools were notified Thursday of an exposure, including Ecole Mer et Monde in Halifax, Halifax West High School and Duc d'Anville Elementary School. The province is maintaining a list of all schools that have a COVID-19 case connected to them.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported two new deaths and on 68 new cases on Tuesday. The province has 632 active cases and 40 people hospitalized, including 16 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 14 new cases on Tuesday. The province has 159 active cases, and four people are in hospital.

Prince Edward Island reported two new cases on Tuesday. The province has nine active cases.

MORE TOP STORIES