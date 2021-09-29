N.S. to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. as province reports 41 new cases
Premier Tim Houston, Dr. Robert Strang and Health Minister Michelle Thompson will provide update
The province will hold a briefing today with an update on the COVID-19 vaccine program and plans to move to Phase 5 of the reopening plan, as Nova Scotia reported 41 new cases.
Premier Tim Houston, Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, and Health Minister Michelle Thompson will give a live-streamed update beginning at 3 p.m. AT.
The update will be live streamed on CBC Nova Scotia's website.
The province was originally scheduled to move to Phase 5 on Sept. 15, but that date was pushed to Oct. 4 because of an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Phase 5 will see the removal of most COVID-19 public health restrictions, but Strang has said a mask mandate could remain after Oct. 4. Over the past several weeks, provinces that had previously lifted mask mandates have been reinstating them, including New Brunswick.
41 new cases
Nova Scotia reported 41 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total known active caseload to 224.
Thirty-two of the new cases are in the central zone, four are in the northern zone, three are in the eastern zone and two are in the western zone.
There are now 12 people in hospital with COVID-19, including two in intensive care.
As of Wednesday, 74.6 per cent of Nova Scotians have received two vaccinations.
Labs in the province completed processing 5,720 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday.
Atlantic Canada case numbers
- New Brunswick reported two new deaths and on 68 new cases on Tuesday. The province has 632 active cases and 40 people hospitalized, including 16 in intensive care.
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported 14 new cases on Tuesday. The province has 159 active cases, and four people are in hospital.
- Prince Edward Island reported two new cases on Tuesday. The province has nine active cases.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?