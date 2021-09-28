N.S. reports one death, 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

Nova Scotia reported one death and 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the active caseload to 205.

A man in his 70s in the northern zone has died, according to a news release from the province.

"My thoughts and prayers are with those who are grieving the loss of their loved one," Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health said in the release.

"The vaccine can help prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death. I urge Nova Scotians to get both doses and continue to protect themselves and the people around them."

Of the new cases, 27 are in the central zone, three in the northern zone, and two in the eastern zone.

Thirteen people are in hospital with the virus, including one in intensive care. There have been 28 new recoveries.

Labs in the province processed 4,947 COVID-19 tests on Monday.

As of Tuesday, 74.4 per cent of Nova Scotians are fully vaccinated.

The province also reinstated today a public list of all schools with COVID-19 exposures following calls from parent groups. On Monday, seven schools were notified of exposures at their school. These notices do not mean there is spread within the school, or that the initial case was first exposed to COVID-19 in the school, the province said.

All staff, parents and guardians will be notified if a positive case was at the school while infectious.

Nova Scotia Health will be offering vaccine drop-in clinics at several locations in every health zone over the coming week.

The clinics will be open to drop-ins for the Pfizer vaccine to anyone age 12 and up for their first or second dose.

Province to hold briefing on Wednesday

The province will give a live update about COVID-19 on Wednesday at 3 p.m. AT. That update will be livestreamed here on CBC Nova Scotia's website.

Premier Tim Houston, the chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, and Health Minister Michelle Thompson are expected to speak about plans for Phase 5 of the province's reopening plan as well as the vaccination program.

The province was originally scheduled to move to Phase 5 on Sept. 15, but that date was pushed to Oct. 4 because of an increase in cases.

Phase 5 will see the removal of most COVID-19 public health restrictions, but Strang has said a mask mandate could remain after Oct. 4.

Over the past several weeks, provinces that had previously lifted mask mandates have been reinstating them, including New Brunswick.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported two new deaths and on 68 new cases on Tuesday. The province has 632 active cases and 40 people hospitalized, including 16 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 14 new cases on Tuesday. The province has 149 active cases, and four people are in hospital.

Prince Edward Island reported two new cases on Tuesday. The province has nine active cases.

