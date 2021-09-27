N.S. reports one new death, 83 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

Nova Scotia reported one new death and 83 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

A man in his 80s in the central zone has died. Since the start of the pandemic, 96 people have died of COVID-19.

"It is never easy to hear that a Nova Scotian has passed away as a result of COVID-19," Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, said in a news release.

"My thoughts and prayers are with those who are grieving. This is a sad day, and it reminds us how serious the virus is. I cannot emphasize enough how critical it is to get vaccinated and follow public health measures to prevent further illness and death from this virus."

The number of new cases encompasses cases discovered since the last update on Friday, and brings the active caseload in the province to 205.

Of the new cases, 65 are in the central zone, eight are in the western zone, six are in the northern zone and four are in the eastern zone.

Citing the influx of investigations, the province did not provide the source of the new cases on Monday, such as close contact, travel or under investigation. That information will no longer be regularly provided.

The news release confirmed for the first time that there is community spread in the central zone, primarily among unvaccinated people aged 20 to 40 who are socially active.

Eleven people are now in hospital with COVID-19, including one who is in intensive care.

Labs processed 2,659 COVID-19 tests on Sunday, 3,246 on Saturday and 3,726 on Friday.

As of Monday, 74.3 per cent of Nova Scotians have been double-vaccinated.

Possible community spread at high school

In a press release issued Monday, the province said it will begin reporting the number of schools with cases of COVID-19 each day, starting Tuesday. Parents have decried what they say is a lack of transparency about COVID-19 cases within schools.

A Sept. 25 letter from Public Health to parents, guardians and staff at Halifax West High School, which was shared on social media, said there may be community spread within that school.

The letter recommended that all students and staff at the school be tested, but did not recommend the school be closed.

A separate letter from the school to parents said non-essential visitors, such as parents and guardians, will not be allowed inside the building, extra-curricular activities such as sports and field trips will be limited, with no games or scrimmages, and movement within the building and among classes will be minimized. Extra cleaning will take place every evening and on the weekend.

Public Health says it will identify and send a letter to anyone who may be a close contact.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 86 new cases on Monday. The province has 650 active cases and 41 people hospitalized, including 16 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new death and 25 new cases on Sunday. The province has 155 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported one new case over the weekend. The province has 40 active cases.

