N.S. reports 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

Nova Scotia reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the active caseload to 169.

Thirty-two of the new cases are in the central zone, including 19 that are under investigation, 12 that are close contacts of previously reported cases and one that is related to travel.

One case is in the northern zone and is a close contact of a previous case, and one is in the western zone and is under investigation.

The Health Department says there are signs of community spread in the central zone among those who are unvaccinated, between 20 and 40 years old and socially active.

Fourteen people are now in hospital with COVID-19, including one in intensive care.

Labs in the province processed 4,241 COVID-19 tests on Thursday.

As of Friday's report, 74.1 per cent of Nova Scotians had been fully vaccinated.

Health Protection Act violation

Halifax Regional Police announced they ticketed a 55-year-old man who refused to wear a mask on Thursday.

Police say they were called to a restaurant in Dartmouth at about 8 a.m. AT to respond to a complaint about a customer who wouldn't wear a mask. Officers gave the man a ticket for violating the Health Protection Act, which comes with a fine of $2,422.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 76 new cases on Wednesday, including one death. The province has 557 active cases and 26 people hospitalized, including 15 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 45 new cases on Friday. The province has 109 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported six new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 39 active cases.

