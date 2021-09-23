N.S. reports 1 death, 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

The Nova Scotia government reported one death related to COVID-19 and 41 new cases on Thursday.

A woman in her 80s in the central health zone died of COVID-19, a news release said.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the woman who has passed," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, in the release.

"The vaccine can help prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death. I urge Nova Scotians to get both doses and keep doing all you can to protect each other."

Of the 41 new cases, 29 are in the central health zone. Nine are close contacts of previously reported cases and two are related to travel. There are 18 cases whose cause has not been determined and are under investigation.

Community spread in central zone

The province said there are signs of community spread among those aged 20 to 40 in the central health zone who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities. Several bars in downtown Halifax have been listed as potential exposure sites over the past two weeks.

Seven cases are in northern zone, with six being close contacts of previously reported cases. One is under investigation.

Of the three cases in western zone, one is related to travel, one is a close contact of a previously reported case and one is under investigation.

Two cases are in the eastern zone and both are close contacts of previously reported cases.

Labs in the province finished processing 4,357 COVID-19 tests on Wednesday.

As of Thursday, 73.9 per cent of Nova Scotians are fully vaccinated.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 76 new cases on Wednesday, including one death. The province has 557 active cases and 26 people hospitalized, including 15 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 23 new cases on Wednesday. The province has 77 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 47 active cases.

