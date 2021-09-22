N.S. reports 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

Nova Scotia reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases to 127.

Fourteen of the new cases are in the central zone, with five being close contacts of previously announced cases and nine under investigation.

The province has said there are signs of community spread among unvaccinated people aged 20 to 40 who are participating in social activities.

Two of the new cases are in the northern zone, and both are close contacts.

Two are in the eastern zone, and one of them is a close contact and the other is under investigation.

One new case is in the western zone and is under investigation.

Ten people are in hospital with the virus, none of them are in intensive care.

Labs in the province finished processing 4,182 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, 73.8 per cent of Nova Scotians are fully vaccinated.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 65 new cases on Tuesday. The province has 509 active cases and 24 people hospitalized, including 15 in intensive care.

Prince Edward Island reported three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 47 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 16 new cases on Tuesday. The province has 57 active cases.

