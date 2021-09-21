N.S. reports 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

Nova Scotia reported 25 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the active caseload to 137.

Fourteen of the new cases are in the central zone, eight of which are close contacts of previously announced cases and six of which are under investigation.

The province says there are signs of community spread in the central zone among those who are unvaccinated and between the ages of 20 and 40 and participating in social activities.

Five of the new cases are in the northern zone, including four that are close contacts and one that is under investigation. The province has identified a large cluster of cases in a defined community in the northern zone that is unvaccinated, and has said it expects more cases there.

Three of the new cases are in the eastern zone, including one that is a close contact and two that are under investigation.

The remaining three new cases are in the western zone, and include one that is a close contact and two under investigation.

There are now nine people in hospital with COVID-19 in the province, and none of them are in intensive care.

Labs in the province processed 2,984 COVID-19 tests on Monday.

As of Tuesday's update, 73.6 per cent of Nova Scotians are double-vaccinated.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 199 new cases on Monday, which includes data from over the weekend. The province has 484 active cases and 23 people hospitalized, including 14 in intensive care.

Prince Edward Island reported three new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, for a total of 47 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 15 new cases on Monday. The province has 46 active cases.

