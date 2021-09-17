N.S. reports 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

Nova Scotia reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the active caseload in the province to 162.

Twelve of the new cases are in the central zone. Ten of those are close contacts of previously reported cases and two are under investigation.

According to a news release from the province, there are signs of community spread in the central zone among unvaccinated people between the ages of 20 and 40 who are participating in social activities.

Five of the new cases are in the northern zone, with four of those being close contacts and one related to travel. There is a cluster of connected cases in the northern zone in a defined, unvaccinated group of people, and more cases are expected to be reported in the coming days.

One of the new cases is in the western zone and is related to travel.

Six people are now in hospital with the virus, none in intensive care.

Labs in the province processed 3,849 COVID-19 tests on Thursday.

As of Friday's update, 73.2 per cent of Nova Scotians were double-vaccinated.

The province is renewing a state of emergency, an order that will take effect at noon on Sept. 19 and continue until Oct. 3, unless the government terminates or extends it.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 51 cases on Thursday. The province has 336 active cases and 15 people in hospital, nine in intensive care.

Prince Edward Island reported seven new COVID-19 cases Thursday, all connected to a Charlottetown school outbreak. It has 34 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported four new cases Friday. The province has 38 active cases. The province has reintroduced a mask mandate for all indoor public spaces, including schools and school buses.

