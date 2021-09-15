N.S. reports six new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

Nova Scotia reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the active number of cases to 159.

Three of the new cases are in the central zone, including two that are related to travel and one that is under investigation.

Two cases are in the northern zone, both of which are close contacts of previously reported cases.

One case is in the eastern zone and is related to travel.

Four people are in hospital with COVID-19, and none of them are in intensive care.

As of Wednesday, 72.9 per cent of Nova Scotians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Labs in the province finished processing 4,010 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday.

The province announced in a news release Wednesday that starting today, it will share the number of cases involving kids aged 12 and under. Previously, that age group was reported as part of a category that encompassed all people under the age of 20.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 35 cases on Tuesday. The province has 244 active cases and 11 people in hospital, eight in intensive care.

Prince Edward Island reported three new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. The province has 22 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported nine new cases Monday. The province has 40 active cases.

