Nova Scotia reports 11 new cases of COVID-19 Friday

Nova Scotia reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the number of active cases to 78.

One person is in hospital with COVID-19. The individual is not in intensive care.

Of the 11 new cases, 10 are in the central zone. Two are close contacts of previous cases, three are related to travel and five are under investigation.

One case is in the eastern zone and is related to travel.

Labs in the province processed 3,364 COVID-19 tests on Thursday.

As of Friday's update, 72.2 per cent of Nova Scotians had received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, while 78.5 per cent of Nova Scotians had received one dose only.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 24 new cases Friday. The province has 136 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported four new cases Friday. The province has seven active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 12 new cases Friday. The province has 45 active cases.

