Nova Scotia reports 11 new cases of COVID-19 Friday

Nova Scotia reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the number of active cases to 78. One person is in hospital with the virus.

Nova Scotia labs completed 3,364 COVID-19 tests on Thursday. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

One person is in hospital with COVID-19. The individual is not in intensive care.

Of the 11 new cases, 10 are in the central zone. Two are close contacts of previous cases, three are related to travel and five are under investigation.

One case is in the eastern zone and is related to travel.

Labs in the province processed 3,364 COVID-19 tests on Thursday.

As of Friday's update, 72.2 per cent of Nova Scotians had received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, while 78.5 per cent of Nova Scotians had received one dose only.

