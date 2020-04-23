Nova Scotia reports 1 new case of COVID-19

Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 after three consecutive days with no new cases.

The new case was identified in the central region of the province.

"We still need to be cautious. That is why we are taking things slowly and monitoring how it goes," Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said in a media release.

"If everyone follows the public health rules, uses common sense, and acts with kindness, we will be in the best possible position to prevent further spread of COVID-19."

All the business sectors that were ordered to close under the public health order were approved to start reopening on Friday, but Premier Stephen McNeil said Nova Scotians need to be cautious.

"The virus is still among us. We must remain vigilant and continue to follow public health measures," McNeil said in the release.

Recoveries remain at 999 out of 1,059 positive cases. There have been 61 deaths.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 map for June 7, 2020. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

While the numbers do not add up, Strang has said in the past there may be delays that result in the data not reconciling.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 637 Nova Scotia tests on Saturday.

Three people remain in hospital, with one in intensive care.

Northwood Halifax is the only long-term care facility with active cases. The campus has one resident and one staff member with the virus.

Updated symptoms list

The list of COVID-19 symptoms recently expanded. People with one or more of the following updated list of symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

MORE TOP STORIES