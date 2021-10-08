N.S. reports 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

Nova Scotia reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of known active cases down to 234.

Seventeen of the new cases are in the central zone, four are in the eastern zone, three are in the northern zone and one is in the western zone.

There are 15 people in hospital with COVID-19, including four in intensive care.

Two schools were notified of exposures on Thursday. A full list of schools that have had cases can be found here.

As of Friday, 75.9 per cent of Nova Scotians are fully vaccinated.

Labs in the province processed 3,740 tests on Thursday.

Atlantic Canada COVID-19 case numbers

New Brunswick reported 116 new cases on Thursday. The province has 825 active cases and 55 people in hospital, including 31 in intensive care. New Brunswick is implementing a 14-day circuit breaker, which includes limiting Thanksgiving gatherings to single households.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported seven new cases on Thursday. The province has 118 active cases, and 16 people are in hospital.

Prince Edward Island reported three new cases on Thursday, and has nine active cases.

