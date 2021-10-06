Houston, Strang to hold COVID-19 briefing this afternoon

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang will hold a COVID-19 briefing today at 3 p.m.

CBC Nova Scotia will live stream the update here.

The province reported 40 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, bringing the active caseload to 248.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported one new death and 90 new cases on Tuesday. The province has 782 active cases and 50 people in hospital, including 23 in intensive care. New Brunswick is implementing a 14-day circuit breaker, which includes limiting Thanksgiving gatherings to single households.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported five new cases on Tuesday. The province has 153 active cases, and 13 people are in hospital, including five in critical care.

Prince Edward Island reported one new case on Tuesday, and has nine active cases.

