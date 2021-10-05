N.S. reports 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

Nova Scotia reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the number of active cases to 248.

Thirty-four of the new cases are in the central zone, four are in the western zone and two are in the northern zone.

Seventeen people are in hospital with the virus, including four in intensive care.

As of Tuesday, 75.4 per cent of Nova Scotians are fully vaccinated.

Labs in the province processed 3,603 COVID-19 tests on Monday.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported two new deaths and 75 new cases on Monday. The province has 767 active cases and 49 people in hospital, including 21 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 15 new cases on Monday. The province has 160 active cases, and 14 people are in hospital, including seven in critical care.

Prince Edward Island has 11 active cases.

