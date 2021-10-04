N.S. reports 86 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

Nova Scotia reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, encompassing cases discovered since the last update on Friday.

The active caseload in the province is now 231, with 16 people in hospital, including four in ICU.

As of Monday, 75.2 per cent of Nova Scotians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the new cases, 67 are in the central zone, 13 are in the western zone, five are in the northern zone and one is in eastern zone.

Public Health said there continues to be community spread in the central zone, mostly among unvaccinated people aged 20 to 40 who are going to social gatherings.

The province said that over the last three days, seven schools were notified about an exposure at their school. The full list of schools that have had exposures over the last month is available here.

Out-of-province vaccines now accepted in N.S.

Nova Scotians and permanent residents who got vaccinated in another province, territory or country, or through a workplace vaccination program, can now add those vaccine records to their Nova Scotia proof of vaccination.

People can submit their vaccine documentation to a provincial website. It will take about three weeks to receive an updated proof of vaccination.

People who are not permanent residents of Nova Scotia, such as out-of-province students, people working in the province temporarily and visitors, and received both doses of vaccine outside the province, cannot transfer their records into the Nova Scotia system.

New Brunswick hits new daily highs

New Brunswick saw a surge in cases over the weekend, with 140 new cases and four deaths reported on Saturday — an all-time daily high for both measures during the pandemic. There were 93 new cases and two new deaths reported on Sunday.

There are 759 active cases in the province.

Forty-five people with COVID-19 are now in hospitals in New Brunswick, including 20 in intensive care.

Several schools across the province are closed due to a rise in cases.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Newfoundland and Labrador reported eight new cases on Sunday. The province has 149 active cases, and 12 people are in hospital, including five in critical care.

Prince Edward Island reported three new cases on Friday. The province has 11 active cases.

