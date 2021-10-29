N.S. reports 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

Nova Scotia is reporting 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the active caseload to 169.

The bulk of the new cases are in the central zone (18), eastern zone (four), northern zone (3) and western zone (1).

Nine of the new cases are in children 11 and under.

There are 10 people in hospital with the virus, including one in intensive care.

As of Friday's update, 78.3 per cent of Nova Scotians were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The vaccination status of the 87 cases of COVID-19 announced between Oct. 21-27 are:

23 (26.4 per cent) were fully vaccinated.

Three (3.4 per cent) were partially vaccinated.

61 (70.1 per cent) were unvaccinated.

The two deaths reported during that timeframe involved individuals who were not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Drop-in vaccine clinics in central zone

Nova Scotia Health is offering drop-ins clinics for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the central zone over the next couple of weeks. The clinics are open to anyone age 12 and older for their first or second dose:

Parents and Children Together Resource Centre (Suite 102-1114 Cole Harbour Rd., Cole Harbour) on Monday, Nov. 1, noon to 4 p.m.

(Suite 102-1114 Cole Harbour Rd., Cole Harbour) on Monday, Nov. 1, noon to 4 p.m. Dartmouth North Library (105 Highfield Park Dr., Dartmouth) on Thursday, Nov. 4, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

(105 Highfield Park Dr., Dartmouth) on Thursday, Nov. 4, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Upper Musquodoboit Fellowship Hall (8397 NS-224, Upper Musquodoboit) on Friday, Nov. 5, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(8397 NS-224, Upper Musquodoboit) on Friday, Nov. 5, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. North Grove (Unit 140-6 Primrose St., Dartmouth) on Monday, Nov. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(Unit 140-6 Primrose St., Dartmouth) on Monday, Nov. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Captain William Spry Public Library (16 Sussex St., Halifax) on Monday, Nov. 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(16 Sussex St., Halifax) on Monday, Nov. 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Keshen Goodman Public Library (330 Lacewood Dr., Halifax) on Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Arabic interpreters on site.

(330 Lacewood Dr., Halifax) on Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Arabic interpreters on site. YMCA Centre for Immigrant Programs (104-7071 Bayers Rd., Halifax) on Friday, Nov. 12, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

(104-7071 Bayers Rd., Halifax) on Friday, Nov. 12, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. East Preston Recreation Centre (24 Brooks Dr., East Preston) on Friday, Nov. 12, from 1 to 6 p.m.

(24 Brooks Dr., East Preston) on Friday, Nov. 12, from 1 to 6 p.m. Sackville Public Library (636 Sackville Dr., Lower Sackville) on Monday, Nov. 15, from 3 to 7 p.m.

To be eligible for a second dose, it must be at least 28 days since the first dose, or at least 21 days if the first dose was Pfizer. People will be asked to provide their health card number if they have one and ID at the vaccine clinic.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 48 new cases on Friday. The province has 556 active cases and 28 people hospitalized, including 17 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported eight new cases Friday. The province has 99 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported two new cases Wednesday, marking the only active cases on the Island.

MORE TOP STORIES