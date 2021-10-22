N.S. reports 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

Nova Scotia reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the active caseload to 160.

Thirteen of the new cases are in the central zone, six are in the western zone, three are in the northern zone and one is in the eastern zone.

Fifteen people are in hospital with COVID-19, including four who are in intensive care.

Two additional schools were notified of an exposure on Thursday. The province maintains a list of school exposures here.

As of Friday, 77.6 per cent of Nova Scotians are fully vaccinated.

Atlantic Canada COVID-19 case numbers

New Brunswick reported five new deaths and 40 new cases on Friday. The province has 731 active cases and 50 people in hospital, including 15 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 30 new cases over Thursday and Friday. There are 62 active cases, and four people are in hospital.

Prince Edward Island reported three new cases on Tuesday. The province has seven active cases.

