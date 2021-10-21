19 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Thursday

Nova Scotia reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the active caseload to 163.

Nine of the new cases are in the northern zone, eight are in the central zone and two are in the western zone.

Fifteen people are now in hospital with the virus, including five in intensive care.

A fifth patient in a non-COVID unit at Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville, N.S., has tested positive for COVID-19. The province announced a small outbreak at the facility earlier this week.

Nova Scotia Health is testing patients, staff and doctors who are close contacts, and testing is available for staff who want it.

Four schools were notified of an exposure on Wednesday. The province maintains a list of school exposures here.

Atlantic Canada COVID-19 case numbers

New Brunswick reported 69 new cases and five deaths on Wednesday. The province has 761 active cases and 55 people in hospital, including 16 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported nine new cases on Wednesday. There are 46 active cases, and five people are in hospital with the virus, including two in critical care.

Prince Edward Island reported three new cases on Tuesday. The province has seven active cases.

