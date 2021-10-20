N.S. reports 6 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

Nova Scotia reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 165.

The last time the province reported new cases in the single digits was Sept. 15, when six cases were announced.

Three of the new cases are in the central zone, two are in the western zone and one is in the northern zone.

A fourth patient in a non-COVID-19 unit at Valley Regional Hospital has tested positive for the virus.

The province announced a small outbreak at the hospital in Kentville, N.S., on Tuesday. One person who tested positive is in intensive care at that hospital. The health authority is testing patients, staff and doctors who were identified as close contacts.

Sixteen people in Nova Scotia are now in hospital with the virus, including five in intensive care.

As of Wednesday, 77.2 per cent of Nova Scotians are double-vaccinated.

One additional school in the province was notified of an exposure on Tuesday. The province maintains a list of school exposures here.

Atlantic Canada COVID-19 case numbers

New Brunswick reported 50 new cases and three deaths on Tuesday. The province has 774 active cases and 57 people in hospital, including 18 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported eight new cases and two more deaths on Monday. There are 47 active cases, and six people are in hospital with the virus, including two in critical care.

Prince Edward Island reported three new cases on Tuesday. The province has seven active cases.

