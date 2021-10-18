N.S. reports 72 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

Nova Scotia reported 72 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, a figure that includes all new cases identified since the last update on Friday.

The province now has 208 active cases.

Of the new cases, 58 are in the central zone, eight are in the northern zone, five are in the western zone and one is in the eastern zone.

Fifteen people are now in hospital with the virus, including three in intensive care.

Over the past three days, eight schools were notified of an exposure. The province announced Sunday evening it would close Dartmouth South Academy for the week to control the number of cases at the school.

A list of schools that have had COVID-19 cases connected to them can be found here.

Premier Tim Houston and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang will hold a news briefing about COVID-19 on Tuesday at 11 a.m. The update will be live streamed here.

Atlantic Canada COVID-19 case numbers

New Brunswick reported 58 new cases and three deaths on Sunday. The province had 935 active cases and 57 people in hospital, including 18 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported eight new cases and two more deaths on Monday. There are 47 active cases, and six people are in hospital with the virus, including two in critical care.

Prince Edward Island reported three new cases on Friday. The province had seven active cases.

