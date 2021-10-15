N.S. reports 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

Nova Scotia reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the active caseload to 199.

Fourteen people were in hospital with COVID-19, including one in intensive care.

As of Friday, 76.7 per cent of Nova Scotians had received two doses of vaccine.

Labs processed 3,697 COVID-19 tests on Thursday.

Atlantic Canada COVID-19 case numbers

New Brunswick reported 133 new cases on Thursday and two deaths. The province had 1,103 active cases with 63 people in hospital, including 19 people in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported four new cases Thursday. The province had 60 active cases and 11 people in hospital, including four in intensive care.

Prince Edward Island reported three new cases on Monday. The province had six active cases.

MORE TOP STORIES