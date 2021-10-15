N.S. reports 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday
With 18 new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday, the province now has 199 active cases.
Nova Scotia reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the active caseload to 199.
Fourteen people were in hospital with COVID-19, including one in intensive care.
As of Friday, 76.7 per cent of Nova Scotians had received two doses of vaccine.
Labs processed 3,697 COVID-19 tests on Thursday.
Atlantic Canada COVID-19 case numbers
- New Brunswick reported 133 new cases on Thursday and two deaths. The province had 1,103 active cases with 63 people in hospital, including 19 people in intensive care.
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported four new cases Thursday. The province had 60 active cases and 11 people in hospital, including four in intensive care.
- Prince Edward Island reported three new cases on Monday. The province had six active cases.
