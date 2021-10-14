N.S. releases new details about who will qualify for 3rd vaccine dose

Nova Scotia has released more details about who will qualify for a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Bookings for the extra shot will open Oct. 19.

The province said last month it would offer third doses to people who are immunocompromised and those who have to travel for work but are restricted because they mixed vaccines for their first two doses.

A detailed list of who qualifies as immunocompromised is now available.

To be eligible for a third dose because of work-related travel needs, people must:

Be a resident of Nova Scotia.



Provide an official copy of proof of vaccination for each of the first two doses received.



Provide written confirmation from their employer that they are required to travel for work to a country that does not accept a mixed-vaccine series.



Provide official confirmation or documentation from the country or location of travel that a mixed-vaccine series does not permit entry or requires isolation upon entry.

People who qualify for a third dose can book online or by phone. People looking for a third dose for work-related travel have to send the required information by email to AdminINS@novascotia.ca.

Nova Scotia reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 15 recoveries, bringing the active caseload to 198.

