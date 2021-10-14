N.S. reports 26 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Nova Scotia reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 15 recoveries, bringing the active caseload to 198.

There are now 12 people in hospital, including two in intensive care.

As of Thursday, 76.6 per cent of Nova Scotians were fully vaccinated.

Labs processed 3,357 tests on Wednesday.

Five schools in the province were notified of an exposure on Wednesday:

Dartmouth South Academy

Duc d'Anville Elementary (this school is closed to students from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15 to prevent further spread of the virus among the school community)

Joseph Howe Elementary

École Mer et Monde

École Beaubassin

A list of exposures at schools is maintained by the province here.

Vaccine policy for Town of Amherst

The Town of Amherst is following in the footsteps of the province and Halifax Regional Municipality with a vaccine mandate.

The town announced Thursday it will require all councillors, employees, volunteers and people who sit on town boards or committees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 15. The policy was adopted by council at a special session on Thursday, according to a news release.

Mayor David Kogon, who works as an emergency room physician, said in the release the policy is about providing a safe work environment.

"Vaccination is the single most effective step in protecting ourselves while ensuring the citizens have a safe and comfortable experience when dealing with our staff," he said.

Those who are not fully vaccinated by the deadline will be placed on unpaid administrative leave. Medical exemptions will be allowed with documentation from a qualified health-care provider, following guidelines laid out by the province.

Anyone granted an exemption will have to participate in regular rapid testing and wear a mask.

Atlantic Canada COVID-19 case numbers

New Brunswick reported 82 new cases on Wednesday. The province had 1,074 active cases and 27 people in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported four new cases Wednesday. The province had 62 active cases and 10 people are in hospital.

Prince Edward Island reported three new cases on Monday. The province had seven active cases.

