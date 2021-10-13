N.S. reports 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

Nova Scotia reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the active caseload to 187.

All but one of the new cases are in the central health zone, and the other is in the western zone.

There are now 16 people in hospital with the virus, including two in intensive care.

As of Wednesday, 76.4 per cent of Nova Scotians were fully vaccinated.

Labs processed 2,034 tests on Tuesday.

Five schools in the province were notified of an exposure on Tuesday. A list of exposures at schools is maintained by the province here.

Atlantic Canada COVID-19 case numbers

New Brunswick reported 109 new cases on Tuesday. The province has 1,092 active cases and 27 people in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 21 new cases from the long weekend on Tuesday. The province has 69 active cases, and 12 people are in hospital.

Prince Edward Island reported three new cases on Monday, and has seven active cases.

