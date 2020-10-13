No new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday after completing 492 tests.

The province is still monitoring four known active cases, including one person who remains in intensive care.

The latest cases of the virus in Nova Scotia were reported on Saturday. Two of those cases were related to travel and a third was a close contact of the travellers, according to the Department of Health and Wellness. All three have been self-isolating.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported six new cases on Monday and 76 active cases in the province. Three of the new cases are related to an outbreak at a special care home in Moncton and three are related to a regional outbreak in the Campbellton area. There is a potential exposure site in Moncton, at the Centre Père-Patrice-Leblanc on Murphy Avenue. Anyone who visited between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 should monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday. The new case is travel related and the individual has been isolating. There are nine active cases in the province.

P.E.I. reported no new cases on Tuesday. The province has three active cases.

Despite the increase in cases in New Brunswick, a spokesperson for the Nova Scotia government said Friday the province has no intention of changing its border protocols.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the 811 website:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

