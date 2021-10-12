N.S. reports 99 new cases of COVID-19 over long weekend

Nova Scotia reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 since the province's last update on Friday, bringing the number of active cases to 197.

Of the 99 new cases, 27 were reported on Saturday, 16 on Sunday, 22 on Monday, and 34 Tuesday.

Eighty-six of the new cases are in the central zone, six are in the western zone, four are in the northern zone and three are in the eastern zone.

There are 15 people in hospital with COVID-19, including two in intensive care.

As of Tuesday, 76.1 per cent of Nova Scotians are fully vaccinated.

Atlantic Canada COVID-19 case numbers

New Brunswick reported 98 new cases and one deaths on Monday. The province has 1,037 active cases and 20 people in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported eight new cases on Friday. The province has 112 active cases, and 14 people are in hospital.

Prince Edward Island reported three new cases on Monday, and has seven active cases.

