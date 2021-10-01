N.S. reports 77 new cases of COVID-19 over past 2 days

Nova Scotia reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a figure that includes cases discovered since the last update on Wednesday.

Eleven people are now in hospital with COVID-19, including four in intensive care.

As of Friday, 75 per cent of Nova Scotians are fully vaccinated.

Labs processed 4,678 COVID-19 tests on Thursday and 4,625 on Wednesday.

Six schools in the province have been notified of an exposure since Wednesday's update. A list of school exposures is available online.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported three deaths and 99 new cases on Thursday. The province has 657 active cases and 40 people hospitalized, including 16 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 16 new cases on Wednesday. The province has 164 active cases, and seven people are in hospital.

Prince Edward Island reported two new cases on Tuesday. The province has nine active cases.

