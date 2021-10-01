N.S. reports 77 new cases of COVID-19 over past 2 days
There have been 77 new cases of COVID-19 discovered in Nova Scotia since the last update on Wednesday.
Latest figure includes new cases discovered since last update on Wednesday
Nova Scotia reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a figure that includes cases discovered since the last update on Wednesday.
Eleven people are now in hospital with COVID-19, including four in intensive care.
As of Friday, 75 per cent of Nova Scotians are fully vaccinated.
Labs processed 4,678 COVID-19 tests on Thursday and 4,625 on Wednesday.
Six schools in the province have been notified of an exposure since Wednesday's update. A list of school exposures is available online.
Atlantic Canada case numbers
- New Brunswick reported three deaths and 99 new cases on Thursday. The province has 657 active cases and 40 people hospitalized, including 16 in intensive care.
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported 16 new cases on Wednesday. The province has 164 active cases, and seven people are in hospital.
- Prince Edward Island reported two new cases on Tuesday. The province has nine active cases.
MORE TOP STORIES