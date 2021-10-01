Skip to Main Content
N.S. reports 77 new cases of COVID-19 over past 2 days

There have been 77 new cases of COVID-19 discovered in Nova Scotia since the last update on Wednesday.

A sign instructs people to wear a face covering before entering a building. (CBC)

Nova Scotia reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a figure that includes cases discovered since the last update on Wednesday.

Eleven people are now in hospital with COVID-19, including four in intensive care.

As of Friday, 75 per cent of Nova Scotians are fully vaccinated.

Labs processed 4,678 COVID-19 tests on Thursday and 4,625 on Wednesday.

Six schools in the province have been notified of an exposure since Wednesday's update. A list of school exposures is available online.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

  • New Brunswick reported three deaths and 99 new cases on Thursday. The province has 657 active cases and 40 people hospitalized, including 16 in intensive care.
  • Newfoundland and Labrador reported 16 new cases on Wednesday. The province has 164 active cases, and seven people are in hospital.
  • Prince Edward Island reported two new cases on Tuesday. The province has nine active cases.
