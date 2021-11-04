N.S. reports 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Nova Scotia reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the active caseload in the province to 213.

There are 20 cases each in the western and northern zones, eight cases in the central zone and two in the eastern zone.

Public Health is investigating the new cases to understand the increased numbers.

Nine people are in hospital with COVID-19, including one in intensive care.

As of Thursday, 78.8 per cent of Nova Scotians are fully vaccinated.

Health authority labs completed 4,012 tests on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, two schools — Cumberland North Academy in Amherst and Springhill Junior-Senior High in Springhill — were notified of exposures. A full list of school exposures is available on the province's website.

Premier Tim Houston and Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, will hold a COVID-19 briefing on Friday at noon. The briefing will be live streamed here.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 39 new cases on Thursday. The province has 464 known active cases and 18 people hospitalized, including 12 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case on Wednesday. The province has 60 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported two new cases Monday. There are four known active cases on the island.

