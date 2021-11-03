N.S. reports 38 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

Nova Scotia reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the active caseload in the province to 180.

Nineteen of the new cases are in central zone, 14 cases are in western zone, four cases are in the northern zone and one case is in eastern zone.

In a news release, the province said the Nova Scotia Health Authority's public health team is investigating the new cases to understand the circumstances around the increased numbers.

Eight people are in hospital with the virus, none in intensive care.

As of Wednesday, 78.7 per cent of Nova Scotians are fully vaccinated.

Health authority labs completed 3,331 tests on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, three schools were notified of exposures. They are:

Bras D'or Elementary, Bras D'or

Oxford Regional Education Centre, Oxford

Oxford School, Halifax

A full list of school exposures are available on the province's website.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported one death and 40 new cases on Tuesday. The province has 470 known active cases and 24 people hospitalized, including 14 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new cases on Monday. The province has 91 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported two new cases Monday. There are four known active cases on the island.

