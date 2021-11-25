N.S. reports death of man in his 70s, 22 new cases of COVID-19

Nova Scotia reported one death and 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

A man in his 70s died in central zone, public health officials said.

"I am saddened to hear about the loss of another Nova Scotian today, especially as we are nearing what is supposed to be a joyful time of year," Premier Tim Houston said in a news release.

"I offer my deepest sympathies to the family and friends grieving. Please get fully vaccinated if you haven't done so yet and do everything you can to help make sure not one more Nova Scotian has to mourn the loss of a loved one as a result of COVID-19."

Sixteen of the new cases are in the central zone, five are in the northern zone, and one in the western zone.

Seventeen people are in hospital with the virus, including five in intensive care.

School exposures

As of Thursday, 81.1 per cent of the population was double-vaccinated with 84.6 per cent having received their first dose.

Eight schools got exposure notifications Thursday:

Bible Hill Junior High, Bible Hill

Cobequid Consolidated Elementary, Old Barns

Harmony Heights Elementary, Salmon River

Valley Elementary School, Valley

Beechville Lakeside Timberlea Jr Elementary, Timberlea

Clayton Park Junior High, Halifax

Fairview Junior High, Halifax

Grosvenor-Wentworth Park Elementary, Halifax

A complete list of school exposures is available online.

There are no new cases at the East Cumberland Lodge long-term care home in Pugwash. A total of 32 residents and 11 staff members at the home have tested positive, and three of the infected residents have died.

In Wednesday's COVID-19 briefing, Houston and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang said they expect that children ages five to 11 will start getting vaccinated Dec. 2.

Strang said the first shipments of the vaccine for kids will be delivered to the province this week. The online system for booking vaccines for kids is not yet open, but will open "very soon," Houston said.

Health Canada approved Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for kids in that age range on Friday.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 95 new cases Thursday. The province has 743 active cases, with 54 people in hospital, including 18 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported four new cases Wednesday and one death, a man over the age of 70. It has 13 active cases with one person in hospital.

Prince Edward Island reported two new cases Thursday. The province has 37 active cases.

