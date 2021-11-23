N.S. reports 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

Nova Scotia reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the active caseload to 184.

Twenty-one of the new cases are in the central zone, six are in the northern zone and two are in the western zone.

Eighteen people are in hospital with the virus, including six in intensive care.

The province didn't provide updated vaccination information Monday or Tuesday. As of Friday, 80.8 per cent of the population was double-vaccinated.

On Monday, seven schools were notified of exposures at their school. A list of school exposures in available online here.

The province said Tuesday another staff member at East Cumberland Lodge, a long-term care home in Pugwash, N.S., tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 32 residents and 11 staff members at the home have tested positive, and three of the infected residents have died.

Premier Tim Houston and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang will hold a briefing on Wednesday at 11 a.m. The province has not yet unveiled a detailed plan for vaccinating children aged 5-11.

Health Canada approved Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for kids in that age range on Friday.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 62 new cases Monday. The province has 647 active cases, with 33 people in hospital, including 15 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases over the weekend. It has 12 active cases, the lowest since August.

Prince Edward Island reported four new cases Monday. The province has 22 active cases.

