N.S. reports one death, 60 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

Nova Scotia reported one new death and 60 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

The man who died was in his 90s and lived in western zone.

"COVID-19 is still here. It isn't going anywhere any time soon, and it continues to take loved ones away from family and friends," Premier Tim Houston said in a news release Monday.

"My thoughts are with everyone who is grieving. Let's prevent anyone else from going through this pain by getting fully vaccinated, staying home if you are sick and following public health measures."

Eight schools reported COVID-19 cases. A list of schools where there's been COVID-19 exposures can be found here.

The central zone accounts for 35 of new cases, and 18 were in northern zone, six were in the western zone and one was in the eastern zone. No new cases were reported at East Cumberland Lodge, a long-term care home in Pugwash, N.S., that has been dealing with an outbreak.

The province now has 193 active cases of the virus. Public Health said there is also evidence of limited community spread in Halifax and northern Nova Scotia.

Sixteen people are in hospital with the virus, including seven in intensive care. Nova Scotia has 193 active cases of the disease.

The province didn't provide updated vaccination information, but will do so Tuesday. As of Friday, 80.8 per cent of the population was double-vaccinated.

Bookings for third doses now open

Nova Scotians who are eligible for a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can now book an appointment.

Bookings were scheduled to open Tuesday, but opened one day early.

Those who are eligible include people who got their second shot six months or more ago, and who:

Are 70 or older.

Received two doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine, now called Vaxzevria, or one dose of Janssen.

Are front-line health-care workers who were double-vaccinated with an interval of less than 28 days between their first and second dose.

Are designated caregivers of long-term care residents if they received their second dose less than 28 days after their first.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 90 new cases Sunday. The province has 640 active cases, with 32 people in hospital, including 18 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases over the weekend. It has 12 active cases, the lowest since August.

Prince Edward Island reported four new cases Monday. The province has 22 active cases.

