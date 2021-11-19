Third Pugwash long-term care resident dies of COVID-19 as N.S. reports 27 new cases

Nova Scotia reported one death and 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 40 recoveries, leaving the active caseload in the province at 223.

The death was a resident of the East Cumberland Lodge long-term care home in Pugwash, which is in the northern zone. The woman was in her 90s and had an underlying medical condition. The province said she died as a result of complications related to COVID-19.

"This is a very sad day and I send my sympathies to the family and loved ones of the woman who has passed, as well as everyone at East Cumberland Lodge," Premier Tim Houston said Friday in a statement.

"I ask all Nova Scotians to do everything you can to help keep COVID-19 out of our long-term care facilities and our communities. This means getting fully vaccinated, staying home if you are sick and following public health measures."

The woman's death will be reflected in the province's COVID-19 dashboard when it is updated Monday.

Limited community spread

Of the new cases, 13 are in the central zone, six are in the northern zone, one is in the eastern zone and seven are in the western zone. Nova Scotia has 15 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including seven in intensive care.

There are active cases in all health zones and evidence of limited community spread in Halifax and northern Nova Scotia.

One new case was reported at East Cumberland Lodge. A total of 32 residents and 10 staff members at the home have tested positive for COVID-19, and three of the residents have died.

Four schools were notified Thursday of an exposure: Cumberland North Academy, Chebucto Heights Elementary, Dutch Settlement Elementary and Kingswood Elementary. The province has a full list of school exposures here.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,942 tests on Thursday.

As of Friday, 80.8 per cent of Nova Scotia have been double vaccinated, and 9,729 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 90 new cases Friday. The province has 607 active cases, with 28 people in hospital, including 16 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported four new cases Friday. It has 19 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported three new cases Friday. The province has 10 active cases.

