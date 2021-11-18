Nova Scotia reports 22 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday

Nova Scotia reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and 22 recoveries, leaving the active caseload in the province at 236.

Twelve of the new cases are in the central zone, three are in the northern zone and seven are in the western zone. Nova Scotia has 17 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including seven in intensive care.

There are active cases in all health zones and evidence of limited community spread in Halifax and northern Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia reported no new cases at East Cumberland Lodge, a long-term care home in Pugwash, N.S. A total of 31 residents and 10 staff members at the home have tested positive for COVID-19, and two of the infected residents have died.

Two schools were notified Wednesday of an exposure: Basinview Drive Community School and Dutch Settlement Elementary. The province has a full list of school exposures here.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 3,720 tests Wednesday.

As of Thursday, 80.7 per cent of Nova Scotia have been double-vaccinated, and 9,327 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 82 new cases Wednesday. The province has 565 active cases, with 30 people in hospital, including 16 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported four new cases on Wednesday. It has 22 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported seven new cases on Wednesday. The province has nine known active cases.

