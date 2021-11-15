N.S. reports 3 deaths, 99 new cases of COVID-19 over weekend

Nova Scotia reported three deaths and 99 new cases of COVID-19 over three days since its last update on Friday, bringing the active caseload Monday to 265.

Those who died were residents at a long-term care home and a group home where outbreaks of COVID-19 have been linked to a religious gathering in October that failed to follow public health rules.

Two of the people, a man and woman both in their 80s, were residents of the East Cumberland Lodge long-term care home in Pugwash, N.S. The third person, Victoria Harrison, 64, was a resident of a group home in Amherst, N.S.

"Too many Nova Scotians have lost their lives because of this virus and my heart goes out to the families and loved ones left behind," said Premier Tim Houston said in a statement.

"I'm very upset and concerned that we now have deaths and climbing ICU numbers as a result of the current outbreaks.

Fifty-two of the new cases reported Monday are in the central zone, 25 are in the northern zone, 21 are in the western zone and one is in the eastern zone.

Sixteen people are now in hospital with COVID-19, including seven in intensive care.

As of Monday, 79.6 per cent of Nova Scotians have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Nine more schools were notified of an exposure over the weekend. The province maintains a list of schools with exposures here.

Houston is urging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"There are people who are more vulnerable to this virus even if they are vaccinated. We can protect them by being vaccinated ourselves," Houston said.

"If you aren't vaccinated this should be a good enough reason to take that step and get it done."

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 40 new cases Monday. The province has 525 active cases, with 20 people in hospital, including nine in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one death two new cases on Monday. It has 31 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported one new case on Monday. The province has eight active cases.

